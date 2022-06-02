LPL Financial LLC Acquires 32,436 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.