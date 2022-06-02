LPL Financial LLC Sells 518 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVO opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

