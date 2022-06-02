LPL Financial LLC Has $25.10 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $25,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,082,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

