LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock opened at $165.95 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $150.49 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average of $183.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.