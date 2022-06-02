Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 31,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,823,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,411,000 after acquiring an additional 131,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,602. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.