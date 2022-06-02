Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,521,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

XEL stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

