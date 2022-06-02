LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.80.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $658.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $681.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.78 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

