LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,142 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $172.44 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

