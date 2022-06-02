LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $37.04 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $44.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

