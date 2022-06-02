LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $183.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

