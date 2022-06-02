1,069 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.02 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.97.

