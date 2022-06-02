LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.36 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65.

