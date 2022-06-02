Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $105,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average is $235.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.98 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.