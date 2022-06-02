Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,446,044 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $104,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

