Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Clorox worth $105,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

CLX stock opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

