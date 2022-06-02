Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $109,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

