Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 682,832 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $112,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

