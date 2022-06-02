ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $110,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

