Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 220,667 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of Meritage Homes worth $110,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $500,429.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

