Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 497,705 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $111,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after buying an additional 176,888 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,502,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,890,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

