Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,970 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of ANSYS worth $111,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ANSYS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,068,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $254.92 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.72 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.04 and its 200 day moving average is $327.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.91.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.