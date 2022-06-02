Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Consolidated Edison worth $110,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

NYSE ED opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

