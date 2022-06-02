Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 148,205 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of AZEK worth $115,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,716 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AZEK from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

AZEK stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

