Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Bruker worth $108,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8,495.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 170,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.