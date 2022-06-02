Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 99,379 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $115,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,085,000 after acquiring an additional 322,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,861,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

