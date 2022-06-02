Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 886,261 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Qualtrics International worth $111,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after buying an additional 294,594 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

XM stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 72,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,694 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

