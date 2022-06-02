Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,093 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Jabil worth $109,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 257,615 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,390 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,959,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 52.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE JBL opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

