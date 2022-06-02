Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $115,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.5% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $448.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.44 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.