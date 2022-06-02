Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.61 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $108,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMERCO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,721,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in AMERCO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,973,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $59,322,000.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $488.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.68. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $480.78 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

