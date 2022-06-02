Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,393,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $107,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,268,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,901,000 after acquiring an additional 71,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at $33,836,890.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,435 shares of company stock worth $12,166,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of LSCC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.