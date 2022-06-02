ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Enochian Biosciences were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 1,128.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Serhat Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,027,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,273,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,184,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enochian Biosciences stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

