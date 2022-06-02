Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,666 shares of company stock worth $41,512,737 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

