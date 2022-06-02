Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vulcan Materials worth $117,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

