Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of PACCAR worth $117,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,854,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,713,000 after acquiring an additional 109,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

