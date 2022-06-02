GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $420,000 Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,006,449 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,322. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CRC stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.70.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

