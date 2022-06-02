ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 6,495 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

