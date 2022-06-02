GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 52.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $28,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

EPAM stock opened at $326.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.20 and its 200 day moving average is $427.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.