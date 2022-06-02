Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Southern Copper worth $119,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Southern Copper stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 112.87%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

