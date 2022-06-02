Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $119.46 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,354,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of News worth $119,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,752,000 after acquiring an additional 874,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,897,000 after acquiring an additional 172,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NWSA stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

