GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $386,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 694 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $501.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

