GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $410,000 Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Umpqua by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Umpqua by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

