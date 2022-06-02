Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $120.58 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $120,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

