ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,350 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

