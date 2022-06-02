ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

