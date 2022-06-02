GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at $30,775,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

