Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,068,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

