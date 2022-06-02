ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,421 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,027 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 105,533 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 37,290 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 93,455 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

