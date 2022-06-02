Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Position Decreased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vaccitech were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VACC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

VACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VACC opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 7,416.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccitech plc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scheeren purchased 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

