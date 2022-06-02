ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Domo’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

