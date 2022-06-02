Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 51,888 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $118,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

